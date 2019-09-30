Channels

Units of the bank face criminal charges of misleading investors when arranging US$6.5 billion of bond sales for state fund 1MDB. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysia seeks to move Goldman Sachs case to higher court

  • The order came from the attorney general’s office, which did not specify its reasons, although such a move is usually due to the seriousness of the case
  • Units of the bank face criminal charges of misleading investors when arranging US$6.5 billion of bond sales for state fund 1MDB
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:06pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Last week, Dim Sum Daily published an anonymous article singling out an expat blogger, Hong Kong Hermit (left), for attending an “illegal” anti-extradition protest and repeatedly claiming he is employed by the CIA. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Controversial Hong Kong website Dim Sum Daily linked to company owned by man wanted in Malaysia over 1MDB scandal

  • Toh Lean Seng, who is wanted for questioning by Malaysia’s anti-corruption authority, has been revealed as a founder of a marketing agency with ties to Dim Sum Daily
  • The Hong Kong-focused website has attracted criticism on social media for its coverage of the city’s pro-democracy movement
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

John Power  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Sep, 2019

