Hong Kong protesters march in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Malaysian police probe legality of rally in Kuala Lumpur backing Hong Kong protesters
- Officers say they will haul in organisers for questioning after force did not receive notice of event 10 days ahead as required by law
- But human rights lawyer says 2015 freedom of assembly ruling by the courts means such gatherings should no longer be criminalised
Protesters in Taipei carry banners and shout slogans to show their support for the on-going protests in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong solidarity rallies held in Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan
- About 40 rallies were planned for Sunday in cities across the world as part of the Global Solidarity with Hong Kong movement
