Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong protesters march in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysian police probe legality of rally in Kuala Lumpur backing Hong Kong protesters

  • Officers say they will haul in organisers for questioning after force did not receive notice of event 10 days ahead as required by law
  • But human rights lawyer says 2015 freedom of assembly ruling by the courts means such gatherings should no longer be criminalised
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 5:21pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong protesters march in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters in Taipei carry banners and shout slogans to show their support for the on-going protests in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Hong Kong solidarity rallies held in Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan

  • About 40 rallies were planned for Sunday in cities across the world as part of the Global Solidarity with Hong Kong movement
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 1:00pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters in Taipei carry banners and shout slogans to show their support for the on-going protests in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.