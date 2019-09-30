Channels

A pedestrian wears a face mask to filter dirty air in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Bangkok smog prompts Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha to warn people to wear masks

  • Levels of tiny dust particles in the air have reached unsafe levels, the prime minister said, adding that anti-pollution measures were now in place
  • The head of the country’s Pollution Control Department said the visibly dirty air was not caused by smoke originating from forest fires in Indonesia
Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:18pm, 30 Sep, 2019

A pedestrian wears a face mask to filter dirty air in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: AP
