A pedestrian wears a face mask to filter dirty air in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: AP
Bangkok smog prompts Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha to warn people to wear masks
- Levels of tiny dust particles in the air have reached unsafe levels, the prime minister said, adding that anti-pollution measures were now in place
- The head of the country’s Pollution Control Department said the visibly dirty air was not caused by smoke originating from forest fires in Indonesia
Topic | Thailand
A pedestrian wears a face mask to filter dirty air in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: AP