Volocopter plans a commercial launch in two to three years of its drone-like craft that resemble a small helicopter powered by 18 rotors. Photo: dpa
Volocopter considers Singapore for commercial roll-out of airborne electric taxi rides
- Volocopter plans a launch in two to three years of its drone-like craft that resemble a small helicopter powered by 18 rotors
- The Germany firm has raised €85 million (US$93 million) to date, the latest in a €50 million tranche led by Chinese car maker Geely earlier this year
Topic | Singapore
