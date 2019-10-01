Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Volocopter plans a commercial launch in two to three years of its drone-like craft that resemble a small helicopter powered by 18 rotors. Photo: dpa
Southeast Asia

Volocopter considers Singapore for commercial roll-out of airborne electric taxi rides

  • Volocopter plans a launch in two to three years of its drone-like craft that resemble a small helicopter powered by 18 rotors
  • The Germany firm has raised €85 million (US$93 million) to date, the latest in a €50 million tranche led by Chinese car maker Geely earlier this year
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:13am, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Volocopter plans a commercial launch in two to three years of its drone-like craft that resemble a small helicopter powered by 18 rotors. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.