Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow in May 2017. Photo: AP
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte flies to Russia to meet ‘idol’ Vladimir Putin
- Leaders to discuss expanding cooperation in security and defence and combating terrorism, extremism and cross-border crimes
- Russia expected to offer defence equipment, including helicopters, warships, drones and tanks, to help the Philippines modernise its military
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow in May 2017. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Casino kidnappers in the Philippines will be caught ‘dead or alive’, Duterte warns as Chinese flock to gambling boom
- President says foreign bandits holding indebted overseas gamblers for ransom will be arrested and killed
- ‘You can commit your crimes, but if I catch up with you, it is dead or alive. Preferably dead,’ controversial leader says
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE