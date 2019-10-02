Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at a Boeing facility in the United States. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s SilkAir sends grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet to Australian ‘plane graveyard’
- Aviation authorities grounded all MAX series aircraft after crashes involving variants of the planes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that left 346 people dead
- SilkAir used to fly some of its six 737 MAX * planes to Australia but has now suspended the operation of its entire fleet of the model
Topic | Singapore
A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX plane. Photo: Shutterstock
Lion Air, Indonesian regulator object to Boeing 737 MAX crash report, amid concerns of too much blame
- Investigators found that 25 of 41 lapses which led to the crash were blamed on the Indonesian side
- Seven of the faults were directed at Boeing, for issues including the inadequate disclosure of its MCAS system
Topic | Indonesia
