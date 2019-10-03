The Singapore offices of Grab, which is one of 11 Southeast Asian companies valued at more than US$1 billion. Photo: Reuters
Hunt for next Grab, Gojek on as investors flock to Southeast Asian tech firms
- Despite global economic uncertainty from the US-China trade war, firms in the region have raised US$7.6 billion in funding in the first half of 2019
- The report by Singapore’s Temasek, Google and Bain & Company shows Southeast Asia is rich in ‘aspiring unicorns’
Singapore’s law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam says foreign interference poses a deadlier threat than military force in destabilising a country. Photo: AFP
As Singapore gears up to fight foreign interference, could political critics be caught in the cross hairs?
- Law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam has indicated the island nation is ready to combat external influence in its domestic politics
- But the proposed legislation is ringing alarm bells for critics of the ruling PAP, such as independent news portals New Naratif and The Online Citizen
