Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s Jokowi insists protests over new laws won’t stand in the way of reforms

  • As Widodo prepares to be sworn in for a second five-year term later this month, he faces an early test of his authority with plans to overhaul the nation’s criminal code
  • The legislation, which would among other things infringe on gay rights, limit free speech and punish sex outside marriage, has been criticised as a threat to Indonesia’s democracy and foreign investment
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:09am, 3 Oct, 2019

Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Krisdayanti
Politics

Indonesia gets star-studded cast of new lawmakers, and first female Parliament speaker

  • Puan Maharani, the daughter of former president Megawati Sukarnoputri and granddaughter of founding president Sukarno, was unanimously elected as speaker, amid protests outside Parliament
  • Other lawmakers include pop diva Krisdayanti, former soap opera star Rieke Diah Pitaloka and pop singer Mulan Jameela, as political parties use celebrities to get more votes
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 7:20pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Krisdayanti
