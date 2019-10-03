Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Jokowi insists protests over new laws won’t stand in the way of reforms
- As Widodo prepares to be sworn in for a second five-year term later this month, he faces an early test of his authority with plans to overhaul the nation’s criminal code
- The legislation, which would among other things infringe on gay rights, limit free speech and punish sex outside marriage, has been criticised as a threat to Indonesia’s democracy and foreign investment
Krisdayanti
Indonesia gets star-studded cast of new lawmakers, and first female Parliament speaker
- Puan Maharani, the daughter of former president Megawati Sukarnoputri and granddaughter of founding president Sukarno, was unanimously elected as speaker, amid protests outside Parliament
- Other lawmakers include pop diva Krisdayanti, former soap opera star Rieke Diah Pitaloka and pop singer Mulan Jameela, as political parties use celebrities to get more votes
