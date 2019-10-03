MyCC ruled Grab had abused its dominant position in the local market by preventing its drivers from promoting and providing advertising services for its competitors. Photo: EPA
Malaysian competition watchdog wants to fine Singapore’s Grab US$20.5 million for abusive practices
- Regulator says Grab abused its dominant position in the local market by preventing drivers from promoting and providing advertising services for its competitors
- It also imposed a daily penalty of 15,000 ringgit beginning on Thursday for as long as Grab fails ‘to take remedial actions as directed by the commission’
Topic | Malaysia
