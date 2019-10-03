Channels

Yeang Sothearin and Uon Chhin facing esponiage charges. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Cambodian judge orders new investigation into journalists from US-backed radio station accused of spying

  • The former Radio Free Asia journalists were arrested in 2017, accused of undermining national security by supplying information to a foreign state
  • This comes as Cambodia’s government faces pressure from the EU and US over its suppression of democratic rights
Topic |   Cambodia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:34pm, 3 Oct, 2019

Yeang Sothearin and Uon Chhin facing esponiage charges. Photo: AFP
