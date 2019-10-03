A worker gathers plastic waste at a trash bank in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Two Singaporeans accused of importing 87 containers of plastic waste into Indonesia without permits
- The two imported plastic scrap from Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, Japan and Spain between May and June, an Indonesian official said
- Some of the waste was found to be contaminated with hazardous items such as printed circuit boards, used remote controls and used batteries
An officer stands inside a container full of plastic waste at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Indonesia sending back 547 containers of hazardous waste to wealthy nations, from Australia to the US
- Australia, Britain, New Zealand, Spain and the US were among the countries that would see their waste being returned to them
- Authorities said the Indonesian government has stopped more than 2,000 containers this year in several ports
