A worker gathers plastic waste at a trash bank in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Two Singaporeans accused of importing 87 containers of plastic waste into Indonesia without permits

  • The two imported plastic scrap from Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, Japan and Spain between May and June, an Indonesian official said
  • Some of the waste was found to be contaminated with hazardous items such as printed circuit boards, used remote controls and used batteries
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:00pm, 3 Oct, 2019

An officer stands inside a container full of plastic waste at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia sending back 547 containers of hazardous waste to wealthy nations, from Australia to the US

  • Australia, Britain, New Zealand, Spain and the US were among the countries that would see their waste being returned to them
  • Authorities said the Indonesian government has stopped more than 2,000 containers this year in several ports
Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:33am, 19 Sep, 2019

