Filipino police officers in Manila. File photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine police raid uncovers 91 Chinese sex workers ‘trafficked’ to serve wealthy clients
- Agents found 91 Chinese women being ‘trafficked or smuggled to work as prostitutes … exclusively for Chinese nationals’, authorities said
Topic | The Philippines
The upsurge of Chinese gamblers in Manila has given rise to a new employment opportunity for rogue police. Photo: AFP
How rogue officers in the Philippines contract themselves out to Chinese loan sharks for kidnappings
- The booming gambling industry in the Philippines has given rise to new opportunities for moonlighting officers
- Chinese loan sharks have found a talented pool of Filipinos who provide services such as snatching victims and guarding them until ransom is paid
