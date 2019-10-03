Channels

Filipino police officers in Manila. File photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Philippine police raid uncovers 91 Chinese sex workers ‘trafficked’ to serve wealthy clients

  • Agents found 91 Chinese women being ‘trafficked or smuggled to work as prostitutes … exclusively for Chinese nationals’, authorities said
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:02pm, 3 Oct, 2019

The upsurge of Chinese gamblers in Manila has given rise to a new employment opportunity for rogue police. Photo: AFP
People

How rogue officers in the Philippines contract themselves out to Chinese loan sharks for kidnappings

  • The booming gambling industry in the Philippines has given rise to new opportunities for moonlighting officers
  • Chinese loan sharks have found a talented pool of Filipinos who provide services such as snatching victims and guarding them until ransom is paid
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 10:31pm, 22 Sep, 2019

