Chinese survey ship HaiYang DiZhi 8. File photo: China Geological Survey
Vietnam demands Chinese oil exploration ship to immediately leave its waters in South China Sea
- The Haiyang Dizhi 8, which is accompanied by Chinese patrol vessels, has entered Vietnamese territory three times since July
- Vietnam has ‘communicated with China’ and demanded that Beijing immediately withdraw the ship from its waters and ‘not repeat this action’
Topic | South China Sea
