Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia says no talks with Goldman Sachs on recovering funds lost in 1MDB scandal
- Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says legal processes continue, after the country filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs last year
- Billions of dollars of state funds were lost in the 1MDB scandal
Units of the bank face criminal charges of misleading investors when arranging US$6.5 billion of bond sales for state fund 1MDB. Photo: AP
1MDB scandal: Malaysia seeks to move Goldman Sachs case to higher court
- The order came from the attorney general’s office, which did not specify its reasons, although such a move is usually due to the seriousness of the case
- Units of the bank face criminal charges of misleading investors when arranging US$6.5 billion of bond sales for state fund 1MDB
