Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia says no talks with Goldman Sachs on recovering funds lost in 1MDB scandal

  • Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says legal processes continue, after the country filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs last year
  • Billions of dollars of state funds were lost in the 1MDB scandal
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:58pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
Units of the bank face criminal charges of misleading investors when arranging US$6.5 billion of bond sales for state fund 1MDB. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysia seeks to move Goldman Sachs case to higher court

  • The order came from the attorney general’s office, which did not specify its reasons, although such a move is usually due to the seriousness of the case
  • Units of the bank face criminal charges of misleading investors when arranging US$6.5 billion of bond sales for state fund 1MDB
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:06pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Units of the bank face criminal charges of misleading investors when arranging US$6.5 billion of bond sales for state fund 1MDB. Photo: AP
