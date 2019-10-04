Indonesian labourers work at a construction site in Jakarta. The country has missed a wave of manufacturers seeking to bypass higher tariffs from the US-China trade war, according to two private sector economists. Photo: AFP
Indonesia is ‘only loser’ as US-China trade war provides Asean investment boon
- Vietnam is the biggest winner, while Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines have all picked up business from manufacturers shifting their supply chains
- But Jakarta is taking note, with President Widodo pushing his cabinet ministers to take advantage of the situation, according to economists
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian labourers work at a construction site in Jakarta. The country has missed a wave of manufacturers seeking to bypass higher tariffs from the US-China trade war, according to two private sector economists. Photo: AFP