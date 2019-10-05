Rohingya refugees gather at a market inside a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, in March. Photo: Reuters
Not safe for Rohingya to return to Myanmar, UN investigator says, citing ‘dreadful’ conditions
- Unable to leave villages to earn a living, Rohingya in Rakhine state are dependent on humanitarian aid, to which they have heavily limited access
- Hundreds of thousands remain in Bangladesh after fleeing military campaign against them in 2017
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bernama
Mahathir blasts Myanmar and United Nations over Rohingya ‘genocide’
- The Malaysian leader says attacks on the community in Rakhine state were ‘institutionalised terrorism’, criticising Suu Kyi’s government for a lack of action and the UN for a ‘deafening’ silence
- Rights activists welcome his remarks, but call on his government to reassess its own treatment of refugees
