Rohingya refugees gather at a market inside a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, in March. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Not safe for Rohingya to return to Myanmar, UN investigator says, citing 'dreadful' conditions

  • Unable to leave villages to earn a living, Rohingya in Rakhine state are dependent on humanitarian aid, to which they have heavily limited access
  • Hundreds of thousands remain in Bangladesh after fleeing military campaign against them in 2017
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:53am, 5 Oct, 2019

Rohingya refugees gather at a market inside a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, in March. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bernama
Southeast Asia

Mahathir blasts Myanmar and United Nations over Rohingya 'genocide'

  • The Malaysian leader says attacks on the community in Rakhine state were 'institutionalised terrorism', criticising Suu Kyi's government for a lack of action and the UN for a 'deafening' silence
  • Rights activists welcome his remarks, but call on his government to reassess its own treatment of refugees
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 7:58pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bernama
