Student protesters burn tyres during a protest against proposed legislation which would punish sex outside marriage, infringe on gay rights, limit free speech and weaken the country’s anti-corruption agency. Photo: AP
Indonesian couple fear proposed ban on extramarital sex will make them criminals
- A new penal code to be discussed in Indonesia’s parliament would ban consensual sex outside marriage
- This would mean a middle-aged couple, who have been together for 13 years in an unofficial marriage, could face jail time
Topic | Indonesia
