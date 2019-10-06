Fish bombs seized by Indonesian police. Photo: Handout
Plot to ‘burn Chinese shops’ in Jakarta would have used real bombs, Indonesian police say
- Authorities initially believed the suspects were using petrol bombs but upon investigation, found the devices were filled with gunpowder and nails
- Indonesia, which was rocked by protests last month, continues to grapple with the threat of terrorism
Indonesian students set items on fire as police shoot tear gas in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP
Two Indonesians confess to petrol bomb plot to ‘burn Chinese shops’ and incite looting spree
- Men give statements on camera saying they were paid to provoke raids on Chinese stores as Indonesia reels from its worst unrest since 1998
- Police fired tear gas near Jakarta’s parliament building on Monday to break up crowd throwing rocks and fireworks
