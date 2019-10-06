Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reveals he suffers from autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis

  • The condition causes muscle weakness, and can result in drooping of eyelids, blurred vision as well as weakness in one's extremities
  • Duterte has also said previously he suffers from daily migraines and ailments including Buerger's disease, an illness that affects the veins and arteries of limbs
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:53pm, 6 Oct, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
The revelation that corrupt policemen are making millions selling seized drugs strikes at the very heart of President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly war on drugs. Photo: Reuters
Politics

In Duterte's drug war, Filipino 'ninja cops' are becoming the new dealers

  • The scandal involves a group of corrupt policemen who seize drugs and go into business for themselves
  • Despite widespread condemnation and an ongoing senate investigation, none of these policemen has ever even been arrested
Topic | The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Oct, 2019

The revelation that corrupt policemen are making millions selling seized drugs strikes at the very heart of President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs. Photo: Reuters
