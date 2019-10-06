Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reveals he suffers from autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis
- The condition causes muscle weakness, and can result in drooping of eyelids, blurred vision as well as weakness in one’s extremities
- Duterte has also said previously he suffers from daily migraines and ailments including Buerger’s disease, an illness that affects the veins and arteries of limbs
The revelation that corrupt policemen are making millions selling seized drugs strikes at the very heart of President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs. Photo: Reuters
In Duterte’s drug war, Filipino ‘ninja cops’ are becoming the new dealers
- The scandal involves a group of corrupt policemen who seize drugs and go into business for themselves
- Despite widespread condemnation and an ongoing senate investigation, none of these policemen has ever even been arrested
