Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA
1MDB scandal: Malaysia wants Najib Razak’s brother, along with more than 70 others, to repay misappropriated funds
- Nazir Razak was the chairman of Malaysia’s second-largest bank, CIMB, but went on a leave of absence in 2015
- Malaysian and US investigators say about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB, set up in 2009 by Najib
Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia says no talks with Goldman Sachs on recovering funds lost in 1MDB scandal
- Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says legal processes continue, after the country filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs last year
- Billions of dollars of state funds were lost in the 1MDB scandal
