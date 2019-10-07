Channels

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysia wants Najib Razak’s brother, along with more than 70 others, to repay misappropriated funds

  • Nazir Razak was the chairman of Malaysia’s second-largest bank, CIMB, but went on a leave of absence in 2015
  • Malaysian and US investigators say about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB, set up in 2009 by Najib
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:15pm, 7 Oct, 2019

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA
Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia says no talks with Goldman Sachs on recovering funds lost in 1MDB scandal

  • Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says legal processes continue, after the country filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs last year
  • Billions of dollars of state funds were lost in the 1MDB scandal
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:58pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
