Residents stand near earthquake-damaged houses in Ambon, Maluku province, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Indonesia quake victims too scared to return home after fake news of bigger quake
- A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s remote Maluku Islands on September 26, killing 37 people
- A stream of hoaxes and fake news about a bigger tsunami-generating quake has resulted in thousands of residents staying in shelters
Topic | Indonesia
Residents stand near earthquake-damaged houses in Ambon, Maluku province, Indonesia. Photo: AP
A collapsed traditional market building seen after an earthquake in Ambon, Maluku province. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Infant killed, at least one person buried in landslide after earthquake rocks Indonesia’s Maluku Islands
- Terrified residents in Indonesia’s remote Maluku Islands ran to the streets as buildings collapsed after the 6.5-magnitude quake hit
- Some victims had been killed by falling debris, a person was buried in a landslide, and another victim died of a heart attack as the tremor hit, authorities said
Topic | Indonesia
A collapsed traditional market building seen after an earthquake in Ambon, Maluku province. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters