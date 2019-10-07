Channels

Residents stand near earthquake-damaged houses in Ambon, Maluku province, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia quake victims too scared to return home after fake news of bigger quake

  • A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s remote Maluku Islands on September 26, killing 37 people
  • A stream of hoaxes and fake news about a bigger tsunami-generating quake has resulted in thousands of residents staying in shelters
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:17pm, 7 Oct, 2019

A collapsed traditional market building seen after an earthquake in Ambon, Maluku province. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Southeast Asia

Infant killed, at least one person buried in landslide after earthquake rocks Indonesia’s Maluku Islands

  • Terrified residents in Indonesia’s remote Maluku Islands ran to the streets as buildings collapsed after the 6.5-magnitude quake hit
  • Some victims had been killed by falling debris, a person was buried in a landslide, and another victim died of a heart attack as the tremor hit, authorities said
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:30pm, 27 Sep, 2019

