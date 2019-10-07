Channels

A dead elephant at the bottom of a waterfall after it fell to its death at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

6 elephants die in Thailand after falling into waterfall in rescue attempt

  • The bodies of six elephants were found at the bottom of a waterfall, while two elephants were found on the edge of the waterfall, trying to rescue them
  • Elephants are sympathetic animals that have been known to help each other when they are distressed
Topic |   Thailand
SCMP

The Washington Post  

DPA  

Updated: 11:09pm, 7 Oct, 2019

A dead elephant at the bottom of a waterfall after it fell to its death at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand. Photo: AFP
