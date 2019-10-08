Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: dpa
No backlash from Beijing, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad says, after he urged Carrie Lam to quit
- ‘I was asked for my opinion as to what [Lam] should do, and my reply was that she is in a dilemma and she should resign,’ Mahathir says
- Hong Kong has endured four months of protests ignited by a now-withdrawn extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: dpa
Anti-government protesters set a fire in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad
- The Malaysian leader warns of a repeat of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown if unrest continues, saying ‘I think in the end, that is what China will do’
- He was responding to a question from Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters set a fire in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong