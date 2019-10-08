Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: dpa
Southeast Asia

No backlash from Beijing, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad says, after he urged Carrie Lam to quit

  • ‘I was asked for my opinion as to what [Lam] should do, and my reply was that she is in a dilemma and she should resign,’ Mahathir says
  • Hong Kong has endured four months of protests ignited by a now-withdrawn extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 12:53pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anti-government protesters set a fire in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad

  • The Malaysian leader warns of a repeat of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown if unrest continues, saying ‘I think in the end, that is what China will do’
  • He was responding to a question from Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 12:35pm, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters set a fire in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.