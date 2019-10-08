Channels

The “Spectrum of the Seas” will return to the Philippines in December, January and February. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

The Philippines has 7,000 islands. So why is it not attracting more cruise ships?

  • For years the Philippines has lagged behind its neighbours in attracting cruise visitors, partly because of spotty infrastructure
  • This is set to change, with a new dedicated cruise port in Manila and a focus on tourist spots such as Boracay and Puerto Princesa
Topic |   The Philippines
Updated: 3:56pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Sabah state is rich in natural resources. Photo: Shutterstock
Explained

Explained: what’s behind the revived dispute between Philippines and Malaysia over Sabah?

  • Manila recently reignited an old row with Malaysia over Sabah, a founding state of the Malaysian Federation that was historically under the rule of a Philippines-based sultanate
  • The decades-long row takes place even as both countries are working together to stamp out Islamic militancy in their shared waters
Topic |   The Philippines
Updated: 9:21pm, 11 Sep, 2019

