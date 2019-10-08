Nazir Razak, former chairman of CIMB Group. Photo: Handout
1MDB scandal: Najib’s brother Nazir Razak to work with Malaysian authorities to recover looted funds
- Nazir is among 80 parties being investigated for receiving money from the looted sovereign wealth fund
- He said he did not use ‘a sen’ of the US$6 million that was transferred to his bank account in 2013, which he had believed was for ‘election campaign purposes’
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: dpa
No backlash from Beijing, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad says, after he urged Carrie Lam to quit
- ‘I was asked for my opinion as to what [Lam] should do, and my reply was that she is in a dilemma and she should resign,’ Mahathir says
- Hong Kong has endured four months of protests ignited by a now-withdrawn extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong protests
