Nazir Razak, former chairman of CIMB Group. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Najib’s brother Nazir Razak to work with Malaysian authorities to recover looted funds

  • Nazir is among 80 parties being investigated for receiving money from the looted sovereign wealth fund
  • He said he did not use ‘a sen’ of the US$6 million that was transferred to his bank account in 2013, which he had believed was for ‘election campaign purposes’
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 9:29pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Nazir Razak, former chairman of CIMB Group. Photo: Handout
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: dpa
Southeast Asia

No backlash from Beijing, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad says, after he urged Carrie Lam to quit

  • ‘I was asked for my opinion as to what [Lam] should do, and my reply was that she is in a dilemma and she should resign,’ Mahathir says
  • Hong Kong has endured four months of protests ignited by a now-withdrawn extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 9:12pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: dpa
