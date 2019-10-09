Singapore replaced the US at top of WEF competitiveness rankings. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore replaces US at top of World Economic Forum competitiveness rankings
- Hong Kong, the Netherlands and Switzerland made up the rest of the top five, according to the WEF survey published on Wednesday
- The WEF also said central banks must take some blame for weak productivity, as their trillions of stimulus keep zombie firms alive
Not all is rosy in Singapore’s housing market. Illustration: SCMP
Singapore’s worrying trend of homeowners defaulting on mortgages
- Even as new home launches are seeing brisk demand, the number of homeowners in the Lion City defaulting on their mortgages is on the rise
- Amid a rise in mortgagee sales and a slowing economy, private homes continue to be built, prompting analysts to warn of an oversupply
