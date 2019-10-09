Channels

Singapore replaced the US at top of WEF competitiveness rankings. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Singapore replaces US at top of World Economic Forum competitiveness rankings

  • Hong Kong, the Netherlands and Switzerland made up the rest of the top five, according to the WEF survey published on Wednesday
  • The WEF also said central banks must take some blame for weak productivity, as their trillions of stimulus keep zombie firms alive
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:20am, 9 Oct, 2019

Not all is rosy in Singapore’s housing market. Illustration: SCMP
Economics

Singapore’s worrying trend of homeowners defaulting on mortgages

  • Even as new home launches are seeing brisk demand, the number of homeowners in the Lion City defaulting on their mortgages is on the rise
  • Amid a rise in mortgagee sales and a slowing economy, private homes continue to be built, prompting analysts to warn of an oversupply
Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui

Kok Xinghui  

Updated: 12:59pm, 7 Oct, 2019

