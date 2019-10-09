Channels

Critics have said the law was a tool aimed at silencing criticism of the previous administration and its leader Najib Razak. File photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysian MPs vote to do away with fake news law

  • Under the legislation, those found guilty of disseminating what authorities deemed as fake news could be fined up to US$120,000
  • The law, which was passed by the previous administration last year, had been slammed by critics as a tool for silencing dissent
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:53pm, 9 Oct, 2019

Utusan Malaysia's final edition. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Umno-linked Utusan Malaysia newspaper shuts down after 80 years

  • Unable to overcome its financial problems, the Malay-language publication has seen its fortunes sag in tandem with those of its political benefactor
  • The company which now controls its government-issued publishing licence has ties to Syed Mokhtar Albukhary, one of Malaysia’s richest men
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 4:25pm, 9 Oct, 2019

