Critics have said the law was a tool aimed at silencing criticism of the previous administration and its leader Najib Razak. File photo: AFP
Malaysian MPs vote to do away with fake news law
- Under the legislation, those found guilty of disseminating what authorities deemed as fake news could be fined up to US$120,000
- The law, which was passed by the previous administration last year, had been slammed by critics as a tool for silencing dissent
Topic | Malaysia
Utusan Malaysia's final edition. Photo: Twitter
Umno-linked Utusan Malaysia newspaper shuts down after 80 years
- Unable to overcome its financial problems, the Malay-language publication has seen its fortunes sag in tandem with those of its political benefactor
- The company which now controls its government-issued publishing licence has ties to Syed Mokhtar Albukhary, one of Malaysia’s richest men
Topic | Malaysia
