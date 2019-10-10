Jho Low’s whereabouts have been unknown since last year but he reportedly attended a dinner party last month at a producer’s house in the Hollywood Hills. Photo: SCMP Pictures
1MDB scandal: Jho Low ‘spotted in Hollywood’ but Malaysia’s police chief doesn’t believe it
- Abdul Hamid Bador dismissed a report by a US website that claimed Low was seen at a dinner party, saying: ‘I’m pretty sure he is not there’
- Jho Low is wanted over his involvement in 1MDB corruption scandal and the misappropriation of US$4.5 billion from 2009-14
Nazir Razak, former chairman of CIMB Group. Photo: Handout
1MDB scandal: Najib’s brother Nazir Razak to work with Malaysian authorities to recover looted funds
- Nazir is among 80 parties being investigated for receiving money from the looted sovereign wealth fund
- He said he did not use ‘a sen’ of the US$6 million that was transferred to his bank account in 2013, which he had believed was for ‘election campaign purposes’
