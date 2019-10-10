The Chinese government provided information that led to the arrests of more than 400 Chinese and other workers from Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Philippine police arrest 542 foreigners, mostly Chinese, in crackdown on illegal workers
- Those arrested did not have work permits and were involved in defrauding victims mostly in China by blackmailing or tricking them into sending out money
- The Chinese government provided information that led to the arrests of more than 400 Chinese and other workers from Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia
Topic | The Philippines
The Chinese government provided information that led to the arrests of more than 400 Chinese and other workers from Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Casino kidnappers in the Philippines will be caught ‘dead or alive’, Duterte warns as Chinese flock to gambling boom
- President says foreign bandits holding indebted overseas gamblers for ransom will be arrested and killed
- ‘You can commit your crimes, but if I catch up with you, it is dead or alive. Preferably dead,’ controversial leader says
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE