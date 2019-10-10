Channels

SCMP
The Chinese government provided information that led to the arrests of more than 400 Chinese and other workers from Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Philippine police arrest 542 foreigners, mostly Chinese, in crackdown on illegal workers

  • Those arrested did not have work permits and were involved in defrauding victims mostly in China by blackmailing or tricking them into sending out money
  • The Chinese government provided information that led to the arrests of more than 400 Chinese and other workers from Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:23pm, 10 Oct, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Casino kidnappers in the Philippines will be caught ‘dead or alive’, Duterte warns as Chinese flock to gambling boom

  • President says foreign bandits holding indebted overseas gamblers for ransom will be arrested and killed
  • ‘You can commit your crimes, but if I catch up with you, it is dead or alive. Preferably dead,’ controversial leader says
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 8:38pm, 26 Sep, 2019

