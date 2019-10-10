BFY692 Vending machines selling Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola products at Chelsea Piers in New York. (© Richard B. Levine)
Singapore will ban ads for sugary drinks in bid to tackle diabetes, reports says
- The ban will apply across television, print, billboards and online channels such as social media websites
- Singapore has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the world, partly caused by its ageing population and a culture of eating at hawker centres
Topic | Singapore
BFY692 Vending machines selling Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola products at Chelsea Piers in New York. (© Richard B. Levine)