Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

BFY692 Vending machines selling Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola products at Chelsea Piers in New York. (© Richard B. Levine)
Southeast Asia

Singapore will ban ads for sugary drinks in bid to tackle diabetes, reports says

  • The ban will apply across television, print, billboards and online channels such as social media websites
  • Singapore has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the world, partly caused by its ageing population and a culture of eating at hawker centres
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:23pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

BFY692 Vending machines selling Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola products at Chelsea Piers in New York. (© Richard B. Levine)
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.