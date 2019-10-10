Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesian security minister Wiranto. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesian security minister Wiranto injured in stabbing by suspected IS radical: police

  • Indonesia’s national police spokesman confirmed the incident and said a man and woman had been arrested
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Reuters  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:11pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian security minister Wiranto. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.