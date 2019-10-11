Students at an industrial vocational training college in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war leads to fierce battle for skilled labour in Vietnam
- Companies shifting their manufacturing operations to Vietnam are facing a shortage of skilled labour, especially in IT and engineering
- Only 12 per cent of Vietnam’s 57.5 million-strong workers are highly skilled, and analysts lay the blame on the education system
Seven and half years after the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park opened, the first phase of the park, which covers an area about a tenth the size of Hong Kong Island, is still struggling to find enough business to fill its largely empty units. Photos: He Huifeng
China’s free-trade zone on its border with Vietnam is fighting an uphill battle to woo investors amid US trade war
- The China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park was opened in April 2012, but remains a remote, muddy wasteland without enough business to fill its largely empty units
- China has tens of thousands of the designated areas across the country offering a range of incentives, but investors are still seeking overseas alternatives
