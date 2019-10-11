Channels

Students at an industrial vocational training college in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

US-China trade war leads to fierce battle for skilled labour in Vietnam

  • Companies shifting their manufacturing operations to Vietnam are facing a shortage of skilled labour, especially in IT and engineering
  • Only 12 per cent of Vietnam’s 57.5 million-strong workers are highly skilled, and analysts lay the blame on the education system
Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:45pm, 11 Oct, 2019

Seven and half years after the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park opened, the first phase of the park, which covers an area about a tenth the size of Hong Kong Island, is still struggling to find enough business to fill its largely empty units. Photos: He Huifeng
China Economy

China’s free-trade zone on its border with Vietnam is fighting an uphill battle to woo investors amid US trade war

  • The China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park was opened in April 2012, but remains a remote, muddy wasteland without enough business to fill its largely empty units
  • China has tens of thousands of the designated areas across the country offering a range of incentives, but investors are still seeking overseas alternatives
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 12:38pm, 26 Sep, 2019

