Singaporean man arrested over murder of wife and son in Malaysia

These points were all disputed in a letter to the MailOnline on Wednesday, seen by the South China Morning Post.

Koh, of Eversheds Harry Elias, said Muhammad, the hereditary monarch of the state of Kelantan, “did not abandon” his wife, and that she had “left on her own accord to return to Russia”.

“[His Royal Highness] made a proposal through us to Oksana in May 2019 to June 2019 that would have settled [with] Oksana a significant and generous sum of money,” wrote Koh.

“Oskana, with her then lawyer, declined to accept the proposal and instead, informed [us] that a UK tabloid was prepared to pay her handsomely for her story.”

Muhammad V and Oksana Voevodina in a photo taken after their wedding that was posted on Instagram.

The letter also disputed the MailOnline report, which alleged Muhammad had “splashed out several million dollars on yachts and nightclubs”, and that the Malaysian royalty spent £50 million a year.

“This is untrue and false,” said the lawyer’s statement.

“Oksana was also gifted a Porsche Cayenne and jewellery including a Jacob Arabo ring and items by the jeweller Cartier,” it added.

The couple first made headlines for their lavish private ceremony in Moscow last year as the sultan was then Malaysia’s Yang di Pertuan Agong – the title held by the ceremonial head of state which is rotated among the nine Malay sultans every five years.

The 49-year-old later stunned the country by abdicating in January just two years into this term, offering no reason for the unprecedented decision.

Commentators suggested his abdication was prompted by opposition within royal circles to his marriage to Oksana, a foreigner nearly 23 years his junior.

In June, Osksana revealed the couple had had their first child, named Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra, in an Instagram post which she dated as May 21.

The photograph of the boy’s feet was accompanied with a caption by Oksana: “I am grateful to Allah and my husband for our son. Now there are three of us.”

Oksana Voevodina, the Russian wife of Kelantan ruler Sultan Muhammad V, announces the birth of her baby boy on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

But in a sharp turn of events, the Malaysian newspaper The New Straits Times reported in July that the couple had filed for divorce in May after the birth of their son.

The newspaper cited a source verifying an image of the divorce certificate circulating online.

The certificate states the divorce was undertaken through the mechanism under Muslim law known as “triple talaq”, whereby men can divorce their wives by saying the word talaq (‘divorce’ in Arabic), three times.

Triple talaq is considered the most severe form of divorce under Islamic jurisprudence because the couple cannot reunite unless the woman weds another man, consummates the marriage, and then divorces him.

In an October 3 post on Instagram, the Russian beauty queen spoke about the interview she had with MailOnline.

“I haven’t seen my husband since last December. He is hiding from me and our son and unfortunately he is the one who is making the public scandal,” she wrote.