Salvador Panelo pictured in a jeepney on his way to work. Photo: Twitter
Duterte’s spokesman takes three-hour commute to work after accepting public transport dare
- Salvador Panelo agreed to travel by public transport after disagreeing with a group that Manila had a ‘mass transport crisis’
- The stunt led some Filipinos in Manila, which has one of the world’s worst traffic, to lash out on social media
Topic | The Philippines
