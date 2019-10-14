A portrait of Carlos Celdran. Photo: Handout from Carlos Celdran Facebook
Filipino artist Carlos Celdran, convicted of blasphemy against the Catholic Church, dies aged 46
- Celdran staged a protest in Manila Cathedral after the church opposed a law allowing Filipinos access to family planning education and contraceptives
- He went into self-exile after his appeal against his conviction was turned down by the Supreme Court in 2018
Topic | The Philippines
