Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof, was jointly produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and Comcast-owned DreamWorks Animation. Photo: Universal Studios
Vietnam blocks ‘Abominable’ film over depiction of Beijing’s nine-dash line in South China Sea
- The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea
- China and Vietnam have been locked in a stand-off in the disputed waterways after China dispatched a vessel to conduct an energy survey in July
Characters in Abominable (from left) Peng, voiced by Albert Tsai, Everest the Yeti, Yi, voiced by Chloe Bennet and Jin, voiced by Tenzing Norgay Trainor. The Sino-US co-production opened strongly in both markets. Photo: DreamWorks Animation/AP
Abominable is a US-China film co-production set to succeed in both markets, and it is authentically Chinese
- The film is set in modern China, all the main characters are Chinese, and mainly Asian actors voice them. There’s a version for China with different jokes
- Abominable took US$20.9 million when it opened in US cinemas, and 20 million yuan when it opened in China. It could breakthrough industry has been waiting for
