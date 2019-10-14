Channels

Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof, was jointly produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and Comcast-owned DreamWorks Animation. Photo: Universal Studios
Southeast Asia

Vietnam blocks ‘Abominable’ film over depiction of Beijing’s nine-dash line in South China Sea

  • The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea
  • China and Vietnam have been locked in a stand-off in the disputed waterways after China dispatched a vessel to conduct an energy survey in July
Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:28pm, 14 Oct, 2019


Characters in Abominable (from left) Peng, voiced by Albert Tsai, Everest the Yeti, Yi, voiced by Chloe Bennet and Jin, voiced by Tenzing Norgay Trainor. The Sino-US co-production opened strongly in both markets. Photo: DreamWorks Animation/AP
Entertainment

Abominable is a US-China film co-production set to succeed in both markets, and it is authentically Chinese

  • The film is set in modern China, all the main characters are Chinese, and mainly Asian actors voice them. There’s a version for China with different jokes
  • Abominable took US$20.9 million when it opened in US cinemas, and 20 million yuan when it opened in China. It could breakthrough industry has been waiting for
Topic |   American films
Charley Lanyon

Charley Lanyon  

Updated: 5:53pm, 7 Oct, 2019


