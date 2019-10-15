Police officers stand around suspects arrested during an operation that, according to police, resulted in the seizure of 1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine in Geraldton, Australia in 2017. File photo: Reuters
Police hunt suspected kingpin of massive Asian meth syndicate: a China-born Canadian in the ‘same league as El Chapo’
- Tse Chi Lo suspected of running syndicate which is known to its members as ‘The Company’
- Syndicate produces meth in Myanmar and traffics the drug to countries ranging from Japan to New Zealand, ‘conservatively’ raking in US$8 billion a year
Topic | Drugs
