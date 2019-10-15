Cuong Nguyen, a Vietnamese cannabis convict deported from Britain. Photo: AFP
How Vietnamese drug kingpins run Britain’s lucrative marijuana trade worth US$3.2 billion a year
- Thousands of migrants are tricked and trafficked to work for Vietnamese bosses who have become major players in the UK weed game
- Police have busted cannabis farms in dog kennels, pubs, an abandoned hospital and even a former nuclear bunker – many run by Vietnamese
