Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cuong Nguyen, a Vietnamese cannabis convict deported from Britain. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

How Vietnamese drug kingpins run Britain’s lucrative marijuana trade worth US$3.2 billion a year

  • Thousands of migrants are tricked and trafficked to work for Vietnamese bosses who have become major players in the UK weed game
  • Police have busted cannabis farms in dog kennels, pubs, an abandoned hospital and even a former nuclear bunker – many run by Vietnamese
Topic |   Drugs
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:00pm, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cuong Nguyen, a Vietnamese cannabis convict deported from Britain. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.