Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group (THP) founder Tran Qui Thanh and daughters Phuong Uyen Tran (L) and Tran Ngoc Bich at their office. Photo: Handout
After turning down Coca-Cola, Vietnamese drinks maker THP now seeking US$3bn partner
- Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group, known as THP, is Vietnam’s top local non-alcoholic beverage maker, with products like Zero Degree Green Tea
- The family company turned down a US$2.5 billion offer from Coca-Cola seven years ago, saying they had ‘different visions’
Topic | Vietnam
