Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Country singer Kacey Musgraves posted photos of herself wearing the top half of a Vietnamese ao dai on social media. Photo: Kacey Musgraves via Twitter
Southeast Asia

US singer Kacey Musgraves slammed for sexualising Vietnamese ao dai by wearing only top half of outfit

  • Grammy winner told to ‘put on pants’ as Vietnamese and Vietnamese-American critics accuse her of disrespecting ao dai, which traditionally includes trousers
  • Musgraves’ headpiece, which resembled Indian bridal jewellery, sparked further accusations of cultural appropriation
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 4:31am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Country singer Kacey Musgraves posted photos of herself wearing the top half of a Vietnamese ao dai on social media. Photo: Kacey Musgraves via Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.