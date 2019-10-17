Country singer Kacey Musgraves posted photos of herself wearing the top half of a Vietnamese ao dai on social media. Photo: Kacey Musgraves via Twitter
US singer Kacey Musgraves slammed for sexualising Vietnamese ao dai by wearing only top half of outfit
- Grammy winner told to ‘put on pants’ as Vietnamese and Vietnamese-American critics accuse her of disrespecting ao dai, which traditionally includes trousers
- Musgraves’ headpiece, which resembled Indian bridal jewellery, sparked further accusations of cultural appropriation
