SCMP
US Navy ships from Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and Boxer Amphibious Ready Group sailing in formation in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

US Navy Admiral George Wikoff hails Beijing as ‘cordial, professional’ in South China Sea

  • Wikoff spoke aboard the the USS Ronald Reagan, headed for Singapore as part of freedom of navigation exercises meant to counter China’s growing military presence in the region
  • China’s Ministry of Defence criticised the US for “flexing its muscles in the region” after the ships participated in war exercises this month
Topic |   South China Sea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:31pm, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof, was jointly produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and Comcast-owned DreamWorks Animation. Photo: Universal Studios
Southeast Asia

Vietnam blocks ‘Abominable’ film over depiction of Beijing’s nine-dash line in South China Sea

  • The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea
  • China and Vietnam have been locked in a stand-off in the disputed waterways after China dispatched a vessel to conduct an energy survey in July
Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:16pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
