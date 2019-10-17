US Navy ships from Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and Boxer Amphibious Ready Group sailing in formation in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
US Navy Admiral George Wikoff hails Beijing as ‘cordial, professional’ in South China Sea
- Wikoff spoke aboard the the USS Ronald Reagan, headed for Singapore as part of freedom of navigation exercises meant to counter China’s growing military presence in the region
- China’s Ministry of Defence criticised the US for “flexing its muscles in the region” after the ships participated in war exercises this month
Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof, was jointly produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and Comcast-owned DreamWorks Animation. Photo: Universal Studios
Vietnam blocks ‘Abominable’ film over depiction of Beijing’s nine-dash line in South China Sea
- The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea
- China and Vietnam have been locked in a stand-off in the disputed waterways after China dispatched a vessel to conduct an energy survey in July
