Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Kyodo
Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte hurt in motorcycle crash
- He suffered the mishap at the Malacanang presidential palace compound on Wednesday
- Duterte, whose health has been the subject of intense public speculation, was now resting at the palace, his spokesman said
Filipino children on the roof of a dilapidated government housing project in Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Duterte’s drugs war rages on in the Philippines, nation’s children are paying the price
- Hundreds of youngsters in the slums of Manila are plunging further into poverty as families are torn apart by drug-related killings, new research finds
- Faced with financial hardships, these children are at greater risk of dropping out of school, leaving them prone to exploitation and child labour
