The trafficker filmed sexual acts with children and sold the videos on a chat app. Photo: Shutterstock
Thai trafficker who lured children to his home with computer games gets record 374-year jail sentence
- Yuttana Kodsap, 31, was found guilty of child trafficking for the purpose of pornography
- He lured children aged seven to 12 to his home, where he filmed sexual acts with them and sold the videos on a chat app, police said
Sexual exploitation is the main form of modern-day slavery in Thailand – making up more than half of the 191 human trafficking cases recorded by the government so far this year. Photo: Handout
Inside the Thai bars where ‘child entertainers’ are trafficked and put to work
- While Thailand has ramped up efforts to tackle child sex trafficking in recent years, the crime is evolving and taking new forms such as the rising use of girls as ‘entertainers’ to lure men into bars
- Sexual exploitation is the main form of modern-day slavery in Thailand – making up more than half of the 191 human trafficking cases recorded by the government so far this year
