There have been a steady stream of arrests in Singapore related to support for Islamist extremism, and the affluent city state’s leaders have warned it is a prime target for an attack. Photo: Handout
Singaporean man jailed for financing terrorism after sending funds to Islamist preacher in first for city state
- Ahmed Hussein Abdul Kadir Sheik Uduman was jailed for two-and-a-half years for donating S$1,146 (US$840) to Sheikh Abdullah al-Faisal
- The prosecution recommended jail time to send ‘a strong message to other like-minded individuals that supporting terrorist propaganda’
