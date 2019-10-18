Channels

Malaysian customs officials display the drugs hidden in durian. Photo: Twitter
Southeast Asia

Malaysia detains woman for trying to smuggle heroin hidden in frozen durians

  • The drugs, weighing 6.13kg, were discovered at an airport in Subang during a raid on a cargo company
  • The suspect has been remanded for five days for investigations
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 8:44pm, 18 Oct, 2019

Malaysian customs officials display the drugs hidden in durian. Photo: Twitter
Police officers stand around suspects arrested during an operation that, according to police, resulted in the seizure of 1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine in Geraldton, Australia in 2017. File photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Police hunt suspected kingpin of massive Asian meth syndicate: a China-born Canadian in the ‘same league as El Chapo’

  • Tse Chi Lo suspected of running syndicate which is known to its members as ‘The Company’
  • Syndicate produces meth in Myanmar and traffics the drug to countries ranging from Japan to New Zealand, ‘conservatively’ raking in US$8 billion a year
Topic |   Drugs
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:14am, 15 Oct, 2019

Police officers stand around suspects arrested during an operation that, according to police, resulted in the seizure of 1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine in Geraldton, Australia in 2017. File photo: Reuters
