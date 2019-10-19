Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Coffee beans being packed for export in Medan in Indonesia in April 2013. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia to boost coffee output in anticipation of Chinese boom

  • Farmers in the No 3 producer of robusta expected to reap 50 to 60 per cent more beans within next five years
  • China’s consumption surged more than nine-fold in the past decade, thanks to ‘coffee culture’ driven by western lifestyles of young people
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:01am, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Coffee beans being packed for export in Medan in Indonesia in April 2013. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.