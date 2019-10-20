Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof. Photo: Universal Studios
‘Abominable’ won’t be screened in Malaysia after South China Sea map uproar
- Film distributor said it could not comply with Malaysia censors’ demands to cut controversial scene showing Beijing’s disputed claims in the South China Sea
- Decision comes after Vietnam pulled the Universal Pictures movie from theatres days ago and the Philippines’ foreign secretary called for the segment to be excised
Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof. Photo: Universal Studios
Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof, was jointly produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and Comcast-owned DreamWorks Animation. Photo: Universal Studios
Vietnam blocks ‘Abominable’ film over depiction of Beijing’s nine-dash line in South China Sea
- The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea
- China and Vietnam have been locked in a stand-off in the disputed waterways after China dispatched a vessel to conduct an energy survey in July
Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof, was jointly produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and Comcast-owned DreamWorks Animation. Photo: Universal Studios