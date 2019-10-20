The superyacht Tranquility, earlier known as the Equanimity, is currently owned by resorts operator Genting Malaysia Bhd which bought it from the Malaysian government in April for US$126 million. Photo: Camper & Nicholsons
Superyacht at heart of Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal is for sale again … for a much bigger price tag
- The superyacht is among assets allegedly bought by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his associates with money taken from 1MDB, US and Malaysian investigators have said
- The vessel is being sold for US$200 million, an increase of more than US$70 million on its previous price tag
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Fugitive financier Jho Low. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Najib Razak’s defence team wants Jho Low ‘produced as soon as possible’ to determine truth in 1MDB corruption trial
- Najib faces more than 40 counts of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power and Jho Low is accused of masterminding the fraud
- However, defence counsel Muhammad Shafee argued testimony about the close relationship between Najib and Jho Low should be treated as ‘hearsay’
