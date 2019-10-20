Indonesian President Joko Widodo waves as he arrives for his inauguration as president for his second term. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo sworn in for second term, pledging job creation and development
- Jokowi’s inauguration was attended by several foreign dignitaries including Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong
- All eyes are on who he selects for his new cabinet, with an announcement expected soon
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo waves as he arrives for his inauguration as president for his second term. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
In Indonesia, Jokowi mulls whether to sideline opponents or build a broad coalition with electoral foe Prabowo
- President Joko Widodo is set to reveal a new cabinet as he begins a second term at the helm of Southeast Asia’s largest economy
- But with just days before his inauguration, political machinations continue over whether his government can accommodate key opposition politicians after a bitterly fought election
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters