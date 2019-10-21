Nadiem Makarim, former CEO of Indonesia’s Gojek. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia’s Gojek CEO Nadiem Makarim resigns to join new Jokowi government
- The 35-year-old’s addition to the cabinet would be in line with the president’s publicly stated preference to include professionals and millennials in his team
- Jokowi summoned six individuals, including Makarim, to the palace on Monday but is expected to reveal his cabinet line-up only on Wednesday
